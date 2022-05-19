Fall Guys Legacy Pack – how to claim and list of contents

The Fall Guys Legacy Pack features some nifty freebies that anyone can claim, as long you fulfill certain criteria. Fortunately, the Legacy Pack is simple to unlock, with its free Costumes and more available for everyone. Read on to find out how to unlock the Fall Guys Legacy Pack and discover its contents.

How to claim the Fall Guys Legacy Pack

To claim the Legacy Pack in Fall Guys, all you need to do is launch the game before its free-to-play launch on June 21. This should mean that as long as you have played the game once since it was released as a PlayStation Plus freebie, you’ll be awarded the Legacy Pack and all its contents for free. Presumably, when you launch the game after June 21, you will receive the Legacy Pack in-game.

As the exact time frame hasn’t been made completely clear by Mediatonic, we’d say you’re better off playing the game as soon as you can before June 21 in order to claim the Legacy Pack. You don’t want to miss out on it and all of its goodies. Go on, boot that copy of the game up again.

What’s in the Fall Guys Legacy Pack?

The Fall Guys Legacy Pack contents include Costumes, a Nickname and Nameplate, and a Season Pass for the first Season of Fall Guys’ free-to-play release. The complete list of the Legacy Pack content in Fall Guys is as follows:

Feisty Dwarf Costume

Free Falling Nickname and accompanying Nameplate

Regal Costume

Season Pass for Season 1 of free-to-play Fall Guys

Veggie Dog Costume

make sure you’ve launched Fall Guys before June 21 to be eligible for this feisty Legacy Pack! pic.twitter.com/cvnOE7tk60 — Fall Guys – Free For All – JUNE 21st 👑 (@FallGuysGame) May 19, 2022

You can see all of the freebies included in the Legacy Pack in the tweet above. Launch the game after June 21 and you’ll be able to show off your Legacy Pack goodies, as long as you played the game before it goes free to play.