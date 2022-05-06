FIFA 22: All TOTS Swaps 1 Tokens and where to get them

Team of the Season (TOTS) started off in FIFA 22 on April 29, but EA Sports waited until the Premier League TOTS dropped on May 6 to give players access to the new Token system. The team has used this system for past events, but TOTS will actually split it into two parts. Swaps 1 kicked off on May 6 and you can earn 25 Tokens while waiting for the actual Swaps SBCs to hit on May 20. These Tokens will slowly trickle out over the course of the event, so we’ll be cataloging an updated list to help you keep track of which Tokens are available and when they’ll be taken out of the game completely.

All TOTS Swaps 1 Tokens

CB Guibert – Earned by login into the game during the TOTS Swaps 1 event (No expiration)

LWB Piwernetz – Premier League TOTS Challenge 1 SBC (Expires on May 9)

LB Belkorchia – TOTS Saka Fine Feet Objective (Expires on May 13)

LW Wallner – TOTS Moments De Gea Winner in Eight Objective (Expires on May 13)

TOTS Swaps 1 Rewards

As mentioned above, these Rewards won’t be available until May 20. That said, give the list below a look to help you decide which Rewards you’ll target and plan accordingly. Here they are: