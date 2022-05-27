FIFA 22: All TOTS Swaps 2 Tokens and where to get them

When Team of the Season kicked off in FIFA 22, EA Sports gave players a set of TOTS Swaps to earn and spend on all kinds of new packs and players. On May 27, the team introduced TOTS Swaps 2, giving players yet another thing to grind on during Team of the Season. The actual rewards won’t be available to claim until June 10, but players can start earning Tokens via gameplay and SBCs. Below, we’ll catalog where to get all of the Tokens, when they expire, and what rewards you’ll eventually be able to claim.

All TOTS Swaps 2 Tokens

GK Wiesner – Earned for logging in during the event (Never Expires)

LB Iandolo – TOTS Dante Score 15 Objective (Expires June 3)

CM Willock – TOTS Moments Ajorque Goal Getter Objective (Expires June 3)

CM Zheng Kaimu – First Goal Cup Win 3 Objective (Expires June 9)

All TOTS Swaps 2 Rewards

As mentioned, the second round of rewards hits the game on June 10. It will be available for one week after that, giving you plenty of time to decide on which reward you want. Here they all are: