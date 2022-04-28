FIFA 22 FUT Season 6 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards – Which cards should you choose?

Season 5 of FUT 22 has come and gone, and now it’s time to move on into the next one. Season 6 officially went live on April 28 in FIFA 22, and much like in previous seasons, users can pick two new Storyline players — one from Level 15 and one at Level 30. So, which ones should you go with? Let’s go over the stats for each one, plus our thoughts and recommendations for each level.

FIFA 22 FUT Season 6 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards

Just like in Seasons 2-5, FIFA 22 players can choose from one of three players at Level 15. The players are:

Level 15

Pol Llonch

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Kai Wagner

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Murilo

Screenshot by DoubleXP

And for the Level 30 rewards you have these options:

Level 30

Gary Cahill

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Joao Mario

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Yann Gboho

Screenshot by DoubleXP

26,600 XP is required for Level 15, and 100,000 XP is needed to hit Level 30. XP can be obtained by playing games, and in turn, completing objectives.

Recommendations

The Level 15 reward, at this stage of the game, is more or less a throwaway. Out of the three, midfielder Murillo looks to be the prime fit. However, defending is not its strong suit. Kai Wagner is also a decent option, and would help fill out MLS builds, and teams that could use a German link option in the back.

As far as the Level 30 goes, Vitesse midfielder Yann Gboho should be the choice here. Gboho has incredible speed, and works incredibly well from a chemistry standpoint with a lot of meta-relevant French defenders. SL Benfica midfielder Joao Mario doesn’t look too bad, either. That’s especially true if you are an owner of a Portugal-themed team that looks incredibly solid at the moment.

These rewards will most likely get overshadowed from the Team of the Season, and none of the cards will most likely hold a candle to any of those items. However, some of these cards can be budget beasts, as well as substitute options.