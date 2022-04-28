FIFA 22: How FUT Champions and Squad Battle Rewards will work during Team of the Season

Team of the Season (TOTS) kicks off on April 29. That means tons of new, high-rated cards will start to drop into FIFA 22. It also means that rewards for the game’s modes are going to be altered to give players a chance to pick up some of the best cards in the game. EA Sports announced on April 27 that both FUT Champions and Squad Battles would be getting updated rewards as part of the multi-month-long event. Let’s take a look at what’s coming.

FUT Champions reward changes

This is where many people look to get TOTS cards during the event each year. For FIFA 22, EA Sports is introducing a mostly similar solution to past years, but the total payout appears slightly lower than it has been in the past. That said, just for making the FUT Champs Finals each week, you’ll get at least one player pick of that week’s TOTS cards, though the player rating is capped at 90 OVR.

That cap isn’t removed until Rank 6 rewards, which requires 45 points to reach. You get four points for a win and 1 point for a loss, so you need to win around half of your Champs games to get rid of the cap. Of course, the higher you go, the more picks you’ll get each week, and those picks will have more players to pick from, giving you a better chance at a top player.

On top of that, if you’re able to hit Rank 4 (60 points), you’ll also start to get packs that include multiple TOTS players. Again, as you improve your rank, that pack improves by getting rid of the lower league. Simply enough, the better you do, the more chances you have at the best players. Though given FIFA’s reward system relies on random packs, you’ll still need some luck on your side.

Squad Battles reward changes

Squad Battles is FIFA 22’s offline mode and doesn’t give out as good of rewards as FUT Champs. EA Sports has said that the mode will receive a TOTS update but hasn’t revealed exactly what’s coming just yet. We’ll know when the mode gets its weekly reset on May 1.

We can make some educated guesses based on how things usually go. EA’s in-game message mentions TOTS loan cards, but those aren’t currently found on the FUT Champs rewards. It would make a lot of sense for EA to drop those as rewards in Squad Battles, with some of the top players potentially getting non-loan TOTS. We don’t expect the mode to be much more rewarding than it has been in the past, which means you shouldn’t expect TOTS picks or packs out of Squad Battles. We will update this post on May 1 when we know the final rewards for the mode.