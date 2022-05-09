FIFA 22: How to complete End of an Era Adebayo Akinfenwa SBC – Requirements and solutions

Adebayo Akinfenwa has become a fan favorite in the football world, thanks to his unique build that differs considerably from many other active players. However, we won’t be seeing the iconic English attacker on the football pitch as an active player anymore, as the 39-year-old Wycombe striker is calling it a career. To commemorate his lengthy career, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have released a new 90 OVR End of an Era player item of Akinfenwa, one that has 99 Physicality. This card can be obtained by completing an SBC, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it done.

How to complete EOE Akinfenwa SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solution

This SBC should cost around 40,000-45,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) CF: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)

TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 9.