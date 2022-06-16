FIFA 22: How to complete End of an Era Alexandre Lacazette SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s an End of an Era at Arsenal, as striker Alexandre Lacazette is leaving the club and moving back to Lyon on a free transfer for the 2022-23 season. To celebrate Lacazette’s career with Arsenal, a new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge went live in FIFA 22 on June 16. Users will be able to complete a number of different lineups, in order to obtain a 95 OVR player item of the French attacker. Here’s how you can get your hands on 95 OVR Lacazette.

How to complete End of an Era Alexandre Lacazette SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For this SBC, users will need to complete four different lineups. Here’s a look at the requirements for each:

Arsenal

Starting players – 11

Arsenal players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This SBC will cost around 320,000-330,000 Coins. Here’s a look at recommended solutions:

Arsenal

LST: CF Milot Rashica (77 OVR)

CF Milot Rashica (77 OVR) RST: ST Joshua King (75 OVR)

ST Joshua King (75 OVR) LM: LM Pablo Fornals (79 OVR)

LM Pablo Fornals (79 OVR) RM: RW Ismaïla Sarr (78 OVR)

RW Ismaïla Sarr (78 OVR) CAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR) RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB: LWB Jonny (80 OVR)

LWB Jonny (80 OVR) LCB: CDM Scott McTominay (80 OVR)

CDM Scott McTominay (80 OVR) RCB: CB Victor Lindelof (80 OVR)

CB Victor Lindelof (80 OVR) RB: TOTS RWB Nordi Mukiele (84 OVR)

TOTS RWB Nordi Mukiele (84 OVR) GK: CB Andreas Christensen (80 OVR)

France

ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RW: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) MCM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) RCM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RB: TOTW RW Benjamin Bourigeaud (86 OVR)

TOTW RW Benjamin Bourigeaud (86 OVR) GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) LF: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR) RF: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)

RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR) LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) MCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (84 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (84 OVR) LM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) RM: TOTS RB Jeremie Frimpong (91 OVR)

TOTS RB Jeremie Frimpong (91 OVR) LCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) RCM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) LB: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB: TOTS RB Daniel Munoz (91 OVR)

TOTS RB Daniel Munoz (91 OVR) GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 16.