FIFA 22: How to complete End of an Era Alexandre Lacazette SBC – Requirements and solutions
Moving back home.
It’s an End of an Era at Arsenal, as striker Alexandre Lacazette is leaving the club and moving back to Lyon on a free transfer for the 2022-23 season. To celebrate Lacazette’s career with Arsenal, a new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge went live in FIFA 22 on June 16. Users will be able to complete a number of different lineups, in order to obtain a 95 OVR player item of the French attacker. Here’s how you can get your hands on 95 OVR Lacazette.
How to complete End of an Era Alexandre Lacazette SBC
For this SBC, users will need to complete four different lineups. Here’s a look at the requirements for each:
Arsenal
- Starting players – 11
- Arsenal players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
This SBC will cost around 320,000-330,000 Coins. Here’s a look at recommended solutions:
Arsenal
- LST: CF Milot Rashica (77 OVR)
- RST: ST Joshua King (75 OVR)
- LM: LM Pablo Fornals (79 OVR)
- RM: RW Ismaïla Sarr (78 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: LWB Jonny (80 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Scott McTominay (80 OVR)
- RCB: CB Victor Lindelof (80 OVR)
- RB: TOTS RWB Nordi Mukiele (84 OVR)
- GK: CB Andreas Christensen (80 OVR)
France
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RW: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- RCM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RW Benjamin Bourigeaud (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- LF: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)
- RF: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- RM: TOTS RB Jeremie Frimpong (91 OVR)
- LCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- RCM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTS RB Daniel Munoz (91 OVR)
- GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 16.