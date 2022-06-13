FIFA 22: How to complete End of an Era Mark Noble SBC – Requirements and solutions

It certainly is an End of an Era in West Ham, as midfielder and team captain Mark Noble has officially retired from his playing days. In honor of the Englishman’s career, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge on June 13. FUT users can now complete this challenge, in order to obtain a 93 OVR player item of Noble. So, how can you get this card? Let’s take a look.

How to complete End of an Era Noble SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete End of an Era Cesc Fabregas Objectives challenge

The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:

England

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000-190,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

ST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: TOTW CB Alessandro Bastoni (88 OVR)

TOTW CB Alessandro Bastoni (88 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)

ST Timo Werner (84 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) CDM: TOTS CM Joao Paulo (92 OVR)

TOTS CM Joao Paulo (92 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: TOTS CM Marek Hamsik (94 OVR)

TOTS CM Marek Hamsik (94 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 13.