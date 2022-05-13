FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Axel Witsel SBC – Requirements and solutions

May 13 was the kick-off date for the Bundesliga Team of the Season in FIFA 22. That means a brand new team in packs, a few Objective players to complete, and a new player in SBCs. This time around, it’s a Flashback version of Axel Witsel that takes players back to his performance back in FIFA 19. That year, he made the Bundesliga TOTS team and this card celebrates that occasion. Here’s how to add the Dortmund CDM to your club.

How to complete Flashback Axel Witsel SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete two different starting lineups. Both of these have specific requirements to keep in mind. Here they are:

Belgium

Starting players – 11

Belgium players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward -Premium Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solutions

This SBC is coming in at right around 135,000 Coins. That number could easily be brought down if you’re using some of the fodder you’ve likely accumulated while TOTS is happening. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete this SBC.

Belgium

ST : ST TOTW Jorge Molina (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Jorge Molina (84 OVR) LM : LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) CAM : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) RM : RW Portu (82 OVR)

: RW Portu (82 OVR) CDM : CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR) CDM : CM Pedri (81 OVR)

: CM Pedri (81 OVR) LB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CB : CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)

: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB : RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) GK: GK Yassine Bounou (82 OVR)

Bundesliga

LW : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RW : LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) CDM : CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) CDM : CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) LB : GK FUT Fantasy Jose Sa (88 OVR)

: GK FUT Fantasy Jose Sa (88 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)

: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR) RB : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) GK: GK MOTM Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

This challenge expires on May 21.