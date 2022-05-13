FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Axel Witsel SBC – Requirements and solutions
Flashing back to FUT 19 TOTS.
May 13 was the kick-off date for the Bundesliga Team of the Season in FIFA 22. That means a brand new team in packs, a few Objective players to complete, and a new player in SBCs. This time around, it’s a Flashback version of Axel Witsel that takes players back to his performance back in FIFA 19. That year, he made the Bundesliga TOTS team and this card celebrates that occasion. Here’s how to add the Dortmund CDM to your club.
How to complete Flashback Axel Witsel SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete two different starting lineups. Both of these have specific requirements to keep in mind. Here they are:
Belgium
- Starting players – 11
- Belgium players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward -Premium Mixed Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
This SBC is coming in at right around 135,000 Coins. That number could easily be brought down if you’re using some of the fodder you’ve likely accumulated while TOTS is happening. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete this SBC.
Belgium
- ST: ST TOTW Jorge Molina (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Pedri (81 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RB: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Yassine Bounou (82 OVR)
Bundesliga
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RW: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- LB: GK FUT Fantasy Jose Sa (88 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RB: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- GK: GK MOTM Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)
This challenge expires on May 21.