FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Dele Alli SBC – Requirements and solutions
Rolling it back to FUT 17.
On May 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) into the game. As part of the latest drop of high-rated content, a new Squad Building Challenge is available. This Flashback SBC takes us back to FIFA 17 where Everton’s Dele Alli made the TOTS squad. His modern version has gotten a rating bump to 94 OVR and looks like a solid option in the middle of your lineup. Here’s how to add him to your club.
How to complete Flashback Dele Alli SBC
This SBC requires players to complete three different segments to complete it. All three have specific requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while you’re building the starting lineups.
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is currently sitting at right around 400,000 Coins. That’s steep, but you’ll probably have tons of high-rated fodder lying around during TOTS season. That should bring down the price significantly. Here are solutions to help you out.
England
- LF: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTW Andrea Belotti (84 OVR)
- RF: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- RM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- CB: CB FUT Fantasy Jan Vertonghen (89 OVR)
- CB: CB Pepe (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Paredes (81 OVR)
- CDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- RM: RM TOTW Edin Visca (86 OVR)
- LB: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- CB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- CB: ST TOTS Sebastian Haller (91 OVR)
- RB: CM TOTS Orkun Kokcu (91 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST TOTS Sebastian Haller (91 OVR)
- LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CM: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- CM: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- CM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- RM: ST TOTS Gerard Moreno (90 OVR)
- LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- CB: CB FUT Fantasy Jan Vertonghen (89 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (85 OVR)
- RB: CB Felipe (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
This challenge expires on May 20.