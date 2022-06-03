FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Franck Kessie SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 21 and the EA Sports team kicked off Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) in FUT on June 3. That means a new team in packs, players to earn in Objectives, and a new set of player SBCs. One of the latter is a new Flashback version of AC Milan’s Franck Kessie. Fans who played FIFA 21 will remember his inclusion in that TOTS, and this version celebrates that stupendous performance. Plus, this might be the last version AC Milan fans can get of Kessie before he heads off to Barcelona — unless that deal ultimately falls through due to the Blaugrana’s financial mismanagement. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

How to complete Flashback Franck Kessie SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This SBC set has three different starting lineups you’ll need to complete. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while building the lineup.

Below are the requirements:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Milan players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward -Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is going to come in at right around 275,000 coins. That’s a relatively steep price for a player that is tough to link unless you’re using a Serie A squad. That said, Kessie has always had great cards in FIFA, so it might be worth it. Plus, you can always do some of the free, high-rated Objectives that have been coming out during TOTS and use them to bring the price down. Here are some solutions:

Tactical Emulation

ST : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) CAM : GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR) CAM : DF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

: DF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR) CDM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB : LWB Leonardo Spinzzola (83 OVR)

: LWB Leonardo Spinzzola (83 OVR) CB : CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)

: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR) CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

RB : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) GK: GK TOTS Ugurcan Cakir (88 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LW : LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) ST : ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RW : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM : GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) CM : CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) CM : CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) CB : LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) RB: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) GK: GK TOTS Alban Lafont (94 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

ST : ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)

: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR) ST : ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) CAM : LM TOTS Faiz Selemani (90 OVR)

: LM TOTS Faiz Selemani (90 OVR) CAM : CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)

: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR) CDM : CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR) LB : LF TOTS Ricardo Horta (89 OVR)

: LF TOTS Ricardo Horta (89 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) RB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)

This SBC will expire on June 10.