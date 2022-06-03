FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Franck Kessie SBC – Requirements and solutions
Flash it back to FUT 21.
FIFA 21 and the EA Sports team kicked off Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) in FUT on June 3. That means a new team in packs, players to earn in Objectives, and a new set of player SBCs. One of the latter is a new Flashback version of AC Milan’s Franck Kessie. Fans who played FIFA 21 will remember his inclusion in that TOTS, and this version celebrates that stupendous performance. Plus, this might be the last version AC Milan fans can get of Kessie before he heads off to Barcelona — unless that deal ultimately falls through due to the Blaugrana’s financial mismanagement. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.
How to complete Flashback Franck Kessie SBC
This SBC set has three different starting lineups you’ll need to complete. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while building the lineup.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Lautaro Martinez Objectives challenge
Below are the requirements:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Milan players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward -Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is going to come in at right around 275,000 coins. That’s a relatively steep price for a player that is tough to link unless you’re using a Serie A squad. That said, Kessie has always had great cards in FIFA, so it might be worth it. Plus, you can always do some of the free, high-rated Objectives that have been coming out during TOTS and use them to bring the price down. Here are some solutions:
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- CAM: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
- CAM: DF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Leonardo Spinzzola (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTS Ugurcan Cakir (88 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LW: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- CB: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)
- RB: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTS Alban Lafont (94 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- CAM: LM TOTS Faiz Selemani (90 OVR)
- CAM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)
- LB: LF TOTS Ricardo Horta (89 OVR)
- CB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)
This SBC will expire on June 10.