FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Isco SBC – Requirements and solutions

May 20 was the kick-off for LaLiga Team of the Season in FIFA 22. That means new players in packs, Objectives, and SBCs. Speaking of the latter, the first LaLiga player SBC is none other than a Flashback version of Real Madrid midfielder Isco. The Spaniard was part of the league’s TOTS back in FIFA 18 and this card celebrates that. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Isco SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different starting lineups. As part of this, you’ll need to keep several specific requirements in mind. Here they all are:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Small Rare Gold Player Pack

Solutions

This SBC will currently cost you just over 300,000 Coins. Considering how easy it is to get high-rated cards during TOTS, you can probably bring that number down significantly. That said, we’ve put together some solutions to help you complete Isco from scratch.

Real Madrid

LW : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) ST : ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) RW : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CM : CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

: CAM David Silva (85 OVR) CM : CM Merino (83 OVR)

: CM Merino (83 OVR) CM : CM Koke (85 OVR)

: CM Koke (85 OVR) LB : LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)

: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR) CB : CB Aymeric Laporte (86 OVR)

: CB Aymeric Laporte (86 OVR) CB : CB Pique (84 OVR)

: CB Pique (84 OVR) RB : RB Carvajal (85 OVR)

: RB Carvajal (85 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

Spain

ST : ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) CF : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) LM : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) CM : CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

: CAM David Silva (85 OVR) CM : CM Parejo (86 OVR)

: CM Parejo (86 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB : ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)

: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Fernando Muslera (86 OVR)

LaLiga

ST : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) CAM : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CAM : ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) LM : LM TOTS Filip Kostic (90 OVR)

: LM TOTS Filip Kostic (90 OVR) CM : CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) RM : ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)

: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) CB : GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR) RB : GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) GK: GK TOTS Manuel Neuer (95 OVR)

This challenge expires on June 3.