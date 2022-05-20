FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Isco SBC – Requirements and solutions
Flashing back to FUT 18.
May 20 was the kick-off for LaLiga Team of the Season in FIFA 22. That means new players in packs, Objectives, and SBCs. Speaking of the latter, the first LaLiga player SBC is none other than a Flashback version of Real Madrid midfielder Isco. The Spaniard was part of the league’s TOTS back in FIFA 18 and this card celebrates that. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Isco SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different starting lineups. As part of this, you’ll need to keep several specific requirements in mind. Here they all are:
Real Madrid
- Starting players – 11
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Spain
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Player Pack
Solutions
This SBC will currently cost you just over 300,000 Coins. Considering how easy it is to get high-rated cards during TOTS, you can probably bring that number down significantly. That said, we’ve put together some solutions to help you complete Isco from scratch.
Real Madrid
- LW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Merino (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Aymeric Laporte (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Pique (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Carvajal (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
Spain
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- CF: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- LM: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Fernando Muslera (86 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- CAM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CAM: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- LM: LM TOTS Filip Kostic (90 OVR)
- CM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- RM: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTS Manuel Neuer (95 OVR)
This challenge expires on June 3.