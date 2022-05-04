FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Joe Gomez SBC – Requirements and solutions

May 4 brought a brand new Squad Building Challenge to FIFA 22 in the form of Flashback Joe Gomez. This SBC takes players back to FIFA 20 where the Liverpool centerback was included in the Community Team of the Season. That card peaked at 2 million Coins on the market, making it one of the centerbacks in the game. This card is an almost exact copy, so let’s take a look at how to add him to your squad.

How to complete Flashback Joe Gomez SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete four separate starting lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements to keep in mind. Here they are:

Liverpool

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is coming in at right around 600,000 Coins. That’s steep, but you’re probably not replacing Gomez in your lineup for the rest of the year. Plus, with all of the high-rated cards coming out these days that are relatively cheap, you can complete this for much less if you’re a little patient. Here are some solutions to help you out.

Liverpool

ST : ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LM : LW Diogo Jota (82 OVR)

: LW Diogo Jota (82 OVR) CM : CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) CM : CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) RM : GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)

: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) LB : LB Alex Telles (82 OVR)

: LB Alex Telles (82 OVR) CB : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) CB : CB Marquinhos (87 OVR)

: CB Marquinhos (87 OVR) RB : RB TOTW Hamari Traore (86 OVR)

: RB TOTW Hamari Traore (86 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

England

ST : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LM : LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) CM : CM Parejo (86 OVR)

: CM Parejo (86 OVR) CM : CM Marcos Llorente (86 OVR)

: CM Marcos Llorente (86 OVR) CM : CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) RM : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) LB : CDM FUT Fantasy Edson Alvarez (89 OVR)

: CDM FUT Fantasy Edson Alvarez (89 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) GK: GK FUT Fantasy Salvatore Sirigu (89 OVR)

Premier League

ST : CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) ST : CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) CAM : CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) LM : GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) RM : CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) CDM : GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB : GK Headliners Kevin Trapp (89 OVR)

: GK Headliners Kevin Trapp (89 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Manuel Neuer (91 OVR)

Top Form

ST : GK Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (90 OVR)

: GK Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (90 OVR) ST : ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) LM ; LW FUT Captains Dusan Tadic (89 OVR)

; LW FUT Captains Dusan Tadic (89 OVR) CDM : CDM FUT Fantasy Edson Alvarez (89 OVR)

: CDM FUT Fantasy Edson Alvarez (89 OVR) CDM : CDM TOTW Joshua Kimmich (92 OVR)

: CDM TOTW Joshua Kimmich (92 OVR) RM : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) LB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) CB : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) CB : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RB : CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)

This challenge expires on May 11.