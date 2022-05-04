FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Joe Gomez SBC – Requirements and solutions
Flashing back to FUT 20.
May 4 brought a brand new Squad Building Challenge to FIFA 22 in the form of Flashback Joe Gomez. This SBC takes players back to FIFA 20 where the Liverpool centerback was included in the Community Team of the Season. That card peaked at 2 million Coins on the market, making it one of the centerbacks in the game. This card is an almost exact copy, so let’s take a look at how to add him to your squad.
How to complete Flashback Joe Gomez SBC
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete four separate starting lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements to keep in mind. Here they are:
Liverpool
- Starting players – 11
- Liverpool players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is coming in at right around 600,000 Coins. That’s steep, but you’re probably not replacing Gomez in your lineup for the rest of the year. Plus, with all of the high-rated cards coming out these days that are relatively cheap, you can complete this for much less if you’re a little patient. Here are some solutions to help you out.
Liverpool
- ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Diogo Jota (82 OVR)
- CM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Telles (82 OVR)
- CB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Marquinhos (87 OVR)
- RB: RB TOTW Hamari Traore (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
England
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- CM: CM Marcos Llorente (86 OVR)
- CM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- LB: CDM FUT Fantasy Edson Alvarez (89 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- GK: GK FUT Fantasy Salvatore Sirigu (89 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- ST: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- LM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- RM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- CDM: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Headliners Kevin Trapp (89 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Manuel Neuer (91 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: GK Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- LM; LW FUT Captains Dusan Tadic (89 OVR)
- CDM: CDM FUT Fantasy Edson Alvarez (89 OVR)
- CDM: CDM TOTW Joshua Kimmich (92 OVR)
- RM: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- CB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- CB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RB: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)
This challenge expires on May 11.