FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Niklas Sule Objectives challenge

In addition to a Team of the Season Objectives challenge that features SC Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Flashback challenge on May 13. This one fits the theme for the Bundesliga TOTS event, as a new 92 OVR Flashback item that features Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule can now be obtained for a limited time. So, what do you need to do in order to acquire Sule? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some tips that might be able to help along the way.

How to complete Flashback Sule challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called Bundesliga Best.

The four objectives are as follows:

Long Shot! – Score three Outside the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score three Outside the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Gold Pack and 300 XP) Defensive Delivery – Assist four goals using Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Successful Streak – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) German Grit – Score using German players in 10 separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 92 OVR Sule and 300 XP.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play are as follows:

Bundesliga players: Exactly 11

Clubs: Min. 5

Countries/Regions: Min. 5

Loan Players: Max. 1

There’s no overall limit for this Friendly, so be prepared to see some high-rated teams.

Unlike the Saka challenge from last weeks, users must have 11 Bundesliga players in, as opposed to the minimum of seven set for the friendly requirements. Additionally, users will need to flesh out a much more diverse unit of players in that Starting XI, as five different clubs must be represented, as will five countries or regions.

Players like POTM RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku (France), SC Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo (Italy), Dortmund striker Erling Haaland (Norway), VfL Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels (Belgium), and Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich (Germany) are just a few examples of how to diversify that lineup. But don’t forget about the Germans, as the fourth objective does require users to score 10 players with German football players. Bayern midfielders Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry, Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, and Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus are among some of the options available.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 20.