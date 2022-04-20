FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Captains Silver Stars Gary Medel Objectives challenge

The FUT Captains promo’s second week is nearly complete, but that doesn’t mean the content is done just yet. In addition to a new Team of the Week, a fresh Silver Stars Objectives challenge was added to FUT on April 20. For this week, users can now grind towards a 74 OVR FUT Captains player item of midfielder Gary Medel. So, how can you obtain the Bologna midfielder? Let’s take a look at the objectives for this week.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the FUT Captains Medel:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Medel player item.

This challenge expires on April 27.