FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku (May 2022) SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s been an exception year for RB Leipzig striker/midfielder Christopher Nkunku, and the accolades continue for the French star. On May 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Player of the Month (POTM) Squad Building Challenge, featuring Christopher Nkunku yet again. This is the fourth POTM award of FIFA 22 for Nkunku, with this card sitting at 92 OVR. So, how can you obtain this item? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups, in order to complete this SBC. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Bundesliga

Starting players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 200,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

France

LST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LCAM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

CAM David Silva (85 OVR) RCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) RCDM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR)

CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR) LB: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) MCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) CDM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) LB: TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)

TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR) LCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RCB: CB Marquinhos (87 OVR)

CB Marquinhos (87 OVR) RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) GK: GK Lopes (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on June 10.