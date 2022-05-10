FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku (May 2022) SBC – Requirements and solutions
The Bundesliga POTM award may need a name change after FIFA 22.
It’s been an exception year for RB Leipzig striker/midfielder Christopher Nkunku, and the accolades continue for the French star. On May 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Player of the Month (POTM) Squad Building Challenge, featuring Christopher Nkunku yet again. This is the fourth POTM award of FIFA 22 for Nkunku, with this card sitting at 92 OVR. So, how can you obtain this item? Let’s take a look.
How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC
FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups, in order to complete this SBC. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
Bundesliga
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 200,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
France
- LST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR)
- LB: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- MCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)
- LCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RCB: CB Marquinhos (87 OVR)
- RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Lopes (82 OVR)
This challenge will expire on June 10.