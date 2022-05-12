FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Cristiano Ronaldo SBC (May 2022) – Requirements and solutions

On May 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the Premier League Player of the Month award card for April, and it features arguably the biggest name in the association. Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award yet again this year, and a new 94 OVR POTM card that features the legendary figure will be available for a limited time. So, how can you complete this SBC? It’s going to take a lot of FUT Coins, but if you can afford it, let’s go over the requirements and solutions.

How to complete POTM Ronaldo SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – Min. 1

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Portugal

Starting players – Min. 1

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 35

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 850,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

Top Form

LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (82 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (82 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LCDM: TOTW CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR)

TOTW CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LCB: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) MCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LCAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) MCAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) LCDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: TOTW LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR)

TOTW LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Portugal

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR) LCM: CAM Bernando Silva (83 OVR)

CAM Bernando Silva (83 OVR) MCM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Premier League

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) CAM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) LB: TOTW LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR)

TOTW LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Ederson (89 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: FUT Captain ST Fabio Quagliarella (92 OVR)

FUT Captain ST Fabio Quagliarella (92 OVR) RB: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM: LM FIlip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM FIlip Kostic (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: TOTS LWB Nicky Cadden (90 OVR)

TOTS LWB Nicky Cadden (90 OVR) RCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) CDM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR) LB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) LCB: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR) RCB: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) RB: TOTS GK Alisson Becker (95 OVR)

TOTS GK Alisson Becker (95 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (86 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) CF: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCM: UEFA GK Thibaut Courtois (91 OVR)

UEFA GK Thibaut Courtois (91 OVR) RCM: TOTS LWB Nicky Cadden (90 OVR)

TOTS LWB Nicky Cadden (90 OVR) LB: TOTS LM Cody Gakpo (90 OVR)

TOTS LM Cody Gakpo (90 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: FUT Fantasy CDM Edson Alvarez (90 OVR)

FUT Fantasy CDM Edson Alvarez (90 OVR) GK: TOTS GK Alisson Becker (95 OVR)

This challenge will expire on June 12.