FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Cristiano Ronaldo SBC (May 2022) – Requirements and solutions
Another one for the Man U icon.
On May 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the Premier League Player of the Month award card for April, and it features arguably the biggest name in the association. Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award yet again this year, and a new 94 OVR POTM card that features the legendary figure will be available for a limited time. So, how can you complete this SBC? It’s going to take a lot of FUT Coins, but if you can afford it, let’s go over the requirements and solutions.
How to complete POTM Ronaldo SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Manchester United players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Portugal
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Portugal players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
89-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 35
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 850,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
Top Form
- LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LCDM: TOTW CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LCB: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Portugal
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Bernando Silva (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- CAM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Ederson (89 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: FUT Captain ST Fabio Quagliarella (92 OVR)
- RB: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LM FIlip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: TOTS LWB Nicky Cadden (90 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- CDM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
- LB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- LCB: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
- RCB: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- RB: TOTS GK Alisson Becker (95 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (86 OVR)
89-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- CF: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCM: UEFA GK Thibaut Courtois (91 OVR)
- RCM: TOTS LWB Nicky Cadden (90 OVR)
- LB: TOTS LM Cody Gakpo (90 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: FUT Fantasy CDM Edson Alvarez (90 OVR)
- GK: TOTS GK Alisson Becker (95 OVR)
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku (May 2022) SBC – Requirements and solutions
This challenge will expire on June 12.