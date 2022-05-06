FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Davy Klaassen SBC – Requirements and solutions

While the Premier League Team of the Season is rightfully the talk of the town in FIFA 22, we still have a few Player of the Month cards to earn. The Eredivisie is next up, and that league is being represented by Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen. His card might not be as high-rated as the TOTS cards coming out right now, but he could fill a role in your midfield if you’ve been picking up Eredivisie TOTS recently. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

How to complete POTM Davy Klaassen SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This SBC only requires a single starting lineup to complete. It’s set to the 4-1-4-1 formation and will require you to keep the following requirements in mind:

Starting players – 11

Eredivisie players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solution

This SBC only costs around 16,000 Coins. That price even feels a little steep for what you’re getting, but if you want to complete him, here is a solution.

ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CM : CDM Lucas Leiva (81 OVR)

: CDM Lucas Leiva (81 OVR) CM : CAM Oscar (82 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (82 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CDM : CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR)

: CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR) LB : LB Philipp Max (80 OVR)

: LB Philipp Max (80 OVR) CB : CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) CB : CDM Benjamin Andre (81 OVR)

: CDM Benjamin Andre (81 OVR) RB : RB Zeki Celik (79 OVR)

: RB Zeki Celik (79 OVR) GK: GK Anthony Lopes (82 OVR)

This challenge expires on June 6.