FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Sandro Tonali SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Serie A title is still very much up for grabs in the 2021-22 season, as AC Milan has a two-point lead over Inter after 37 games of league play. AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali has been a key contributor for I Rossoneri this season, and the youngster now has a Player of the Month (POTM) card to show for it. On May 19, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the Serie A POTM award and card, and a new 87 OVR player item of the Italian midfielder can now be obtained in FUT. So, how can you add Tonali to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Tonali SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solution

This SBC should cost around 40,000-50,000 Coins in total. It’s a bit higher than a lot of other 87 OVR players in FUT, but Tonali cards do usually go for more than others. This card does have a well-balanced set of attributes, with all major categories coming in at 80 or higher. Plus, this 87 OVR POTM card does have 4* Weak Foot, but also just a 3* Skill Moves rating.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: TOTW RW Domenico Berardi (87 OVR)

TOTW RW Domenico Berardi (87 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) LCB: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (86 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (86 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 19.