FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Sandro Tonali SBC – Requirements and solutions
A new Tonali card has dropped in FUT.
The Serie A title is still very much up for grabs in the 2021-22 season, as AC Milan has a two-point lead over Inter after 37 games of league play. AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali has been a key contributor for I Rossoneri this season, and the youngster now has a Player of the Month (POTM) card to show for it. On May 19, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the Serie A POTM award and card, and a new 87 OVR player item of the Italian midfielder can now be obtained in FUT. So, how can you add Tonali to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete POTM Tonali SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solution
This SBC should cost around 40,000-50,000 Coins in total. It’s a bit higher than a lot of other 87 OVR players in FUT, but Tonali cards do usually go for more than others. This card does have a well-balanced set of attributes, with all major categories coming in at 80 or higher. Plus, this 87 OVR POTM card does have 4* Weak Foot, but also just a 3* Skill Moves rating.
Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: TOTW RW Domenico Berardi (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 19.