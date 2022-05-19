FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Sandro Tonali SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Tonali card has dropped in FUT.

Image via EA Sports

The Serie A title is still very much up for grabs in the 2021-22 season, as AC Milan has a two-point lead over Inter after 37 games of league play. AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali has been a key contributor for I Rossoneri this season, and the youngster now has a Player of the Month (POTM) card to show for it. On May 19, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the Serie A POTM award and card, and a new 87 OVR player item of the Italian midfielder can now be obtained in FUT. So, how can you add Tonali to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Tonali SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

  • Starting players – 11
  • Serie A players – Min. 1
  • TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solution

This SBC should cost around 40,000-50,000 Coins in total. It’s a bit higher than a lot of other 87 OVR players in FUT, but Tonali cards do usually go for more than others. This card does have a well-balanced set of attributes, with all major categories coming in at 80 or higher. Plus, this 87 OVR POTM card does have 4* Weak Foot, but also just a 3* Skill Moves rating.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

  • ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
  • LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
  • RW: TOTW RW Domenico Berardi (87 OVR)
  • LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
  • RCM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
  • CDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
  • LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (86 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
  • RB: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)
  • GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 19.

