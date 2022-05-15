FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Connor Goldson SBC – Requirements and solutions

The UEFA Europa League is down to two teams, with the final set between Eintracht Frankfurt and the Rangers set for May 18. In preparation for the marquee matchup, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have released two new Showdown SBCs, one featuring Frankfurt back Danny da Costa, and the second for a 90 OVR player item of Rangers defender Connor Goldson. This card is available for a limited time, and here’s how you can obtain it.

How to complete Showdown Goldson SBC



To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 55,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

England

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR) LCAM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)

CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR) RCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) RCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 18.