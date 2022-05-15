FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Connor Goldson SBC – Requirements and solutions
All set for the UEL Final.
The UEFA Europa League is down to two teams, with the final set between Eintracht Frankfurt and the Rangers set for May 18. In preparation for the marquee matchup, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have released two new Showdown SBCs, one featuring Frankfurt back Danny da Costa, and the second for a 90 OVR player item of Rangers defender Connor Goldson. This card is available for a limited time, and here’s how you can obtain it.
How to complete Showdown Goldson SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Léandre Tawamba Objectives challenge
The requirements are as follows:
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
84-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 55,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
England
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
84-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 18.