FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Danny da Costa SBC – Requirements and solutions

With just three days before the UEFA Europa League Final on May 18, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges. One was for Rangers back Connor Goldson, and the other is a SBC that features a 90 OVR Showdown player item for Frankfurt defender Danny da Costa. This card is eligible for a future upgrade, but how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Showdown da Costa SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 90,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Germany

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR) CF: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (80 OVR)

CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (80 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR)

CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: TOTW CAM Andreas Skov Olsen (82 OVR)

TOTW CAM Andreas Skov Olsen (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) MCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR)

CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 18.