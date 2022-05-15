FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Danny da Costa SBC – Requirements and solutions
Two for the Europe League Final.
With just three days before the UEFA Europa League Final on May 18, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges. One was for Rangers back Connor Goldson, and the other is a SBC that features a 90 OVR Showdown player item for Frankfurt defender Danny da Costa. This card is eligible for a future upgrade, but how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Showdown da Costa SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Germany
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 90,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Germany
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- CF: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (80 OVR)
- RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CAM Andreas Skov Olsen (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- MCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 18.