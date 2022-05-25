FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Fabinho SBC – Requirements and solutions
One of the Reds’ finest.
A new set of FIFA 22 Showdown Squad Building Challenges arrived on May 25, just three days before the big UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. One of those featured SBCs yields a 92 OVR Showdown player item of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, and it’s one that is eligible for a future upgrade. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Showdown Fabinho SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Liverpool
- Starting players – 11
- Liverpool players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 470,000-480,000 Coins, depending on console. Here are a few solutions that should help you out:
Liverpool
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LM: LM Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Bernando Silva (86 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTS GK Stojkovic (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
Brazil
- ST: TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR)
- CF: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- CAM: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- LCDM: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RCDM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)
- RB: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- GK: TOTS GK Manuel Neuer (95 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR)
- LW: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTS GK Manuel Neuer (95 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 28.