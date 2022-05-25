FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Fabinho SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new set of FIFA 22 Showdown Squad Building Challenges arrived on May 25, just three days before the big UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. One of those featured SBCs yields a 92 OVR Showdown player item of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, and it’s one that is eligible for a future upgrade. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Showdown Fabinho SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Rodyrgo SBC – Requirements and solutions

The requirements are as follows:

Liverpool

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 470,000-480,000 Coins, depending on console. Here are a few solutions that should help you out:

Liverpool

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LM: LM Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)

LM Christian Pulisic (82 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Bernando Silva (86 OVR)

CAM Bernando Silva (86 OVR) RCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (86 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RB: TOTS GK Stojkovic (88 OVR)

TOTS GK Stojkovic (88 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Brazil

ST: TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR)

TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR) CF: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) CAM: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) LCDM: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RCDM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR) RB: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) GK: TOTS GK Manuel Neuer (95 OVR)

Top Form

ST: TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR)

TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR) LW: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: TOTS GK Manuel Neuer (95 OVR)

TOTS GK Manuel Neuer (95 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 28.