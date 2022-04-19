FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Gabriel Paulista SBC – Requirements and solutions

April 19 saw EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team drop a new Showdown SBC group into the game. These fan-favorite challenges pit two players against each other that are about to face off in real-life. This time, they’re highlighting the Copa del Rey final between Valencia and Real Betis. The Valencia player is none other than Brazilian centerback Gabriel Paulista. If his team is able to win the final, he’ll get a +2 upgrade to his new 89 OVR card. Traditionally, ties result in a +1 upgrade for both players, but since this is a cup final, we’ll have a winner one way or the other. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your squad.

How to complete Showdown Gabriel Paulista SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete one starting lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-3-3 (3) formation and you’ll need to keep several requirements in mind. Here they all are:

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solution

This SBC is currently coming in at just under 150,000 Coins. Of the two teams, Real Betis has been on the better form this season and is unbeaten in their last six. It’s also technically a home game for Betis since it’s happening in Seville. That doesn’t mean Valencia can’t win and get Paulista his upgrade, but it does feel unlikely. That said, here is a solution if you decide to complete him.

Gabriel Paulista

LW : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) ST : ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) RW : LW FUT Captains Dusan Tadic (89 OVR)

: LW FUT Captains Dusan Tadic (89 OVR) CM : CM TOTW Nicolo Barella (88 OVR)

: CM TOTW Nicolo Barella (88 OVR) CDM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) CDM : GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR) LB: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) CB : CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RB : CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This SBC expires on April 23.