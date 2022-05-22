FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Marcos Senesi SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 22, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges in Football Ultimate Team. In preparation of the UEFA Europa Conference League final between Feyenoord and Roma FC, a new 90 OVR Rick Karsdorp, and a 90 OVR Showdown item of Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi, can now be obtained prior to the match. But in order to acquire the Karsdorp or Senesi, be prepared to hammer out a few SBCs. Here’s what you need to do in order to complete the Marcos Senesi challenge.

How to complete Showdown Senesi SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Eredivisie

Starting players – 11

Eredivisie players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 40,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Eredivisie

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)

CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR) LCM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) RCM: CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (81 OVR)

CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (81 OVR) CDM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR) LB: LB Phillip Max (80 OVR)

LB Phillip Max (80 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR)

CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR) RB: TOTW CM Adrien Thomasson (81 OVR)

TOTW CM Adrien Thomasson (81 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Argentina

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (85 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (85 OVR) CF: CF Joaquín Correa (81 OVR)

CF Joaquín Correa (81 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)

CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR) RCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (83 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: TOTW LM Sebastian Blanco (84 OVR)

TOTW LM Sebastian Blanco (84 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 25.