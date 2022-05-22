FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Rick Karsdorp SBC – Requirements and solutions
Just in time for the 25th of May.
The UEFA Europa Conference League final is set for May 25 between Feyenoord and Roma FC. A new set of FIFA 22 Showdown Squad Building Challenges should get football fans ready for the big match, as two new upgraded cards are available for a limited time. A new 90 OVR card of Marcos Senesi, and a 90 OVR item of Roma FC winger Rick Karsdorp can be obtained by completing these separate challenges. Here’s how you can get the Karsdorp efficiently.
How to complete Showdown Karsdorp SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Netherlands players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 50,000-55,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
National Duty
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Jordan Veretout (81 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CM Adrien Thomasson (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 25.