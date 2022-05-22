FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Rick Karsdorp SBC – Requirements and solutions

The UEFA Europa Conference League final is set for May 25 between Feyenoord and Roma FC. A new set of FIFA 22 Showdown Squad Building Challenges should get football fans ready for the big match, as two new upgraded cards are available for a limited time. A new 90 OVR card of Marcos Senesi, and a 90 OVR item of Roma FC winger Rick Karsdorp can be obtained by completing these separate challenges. Here’s how you can get the Karsdorp efficiently.

How to complete Showdown Karsdorp SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 50,000-55,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

National Duty

ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR)

RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR) LCM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR) MCM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) RCM: CDM Jordan Veretout (81 OVR)

CDM Jordan Veretout (81 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR)

CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR) RB: TOTW CM Adrien Thomasson (81 OVR)

TOTW CM Adrien Thomasson (81 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 25.