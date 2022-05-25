FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Rodyrgo SBC – Requirements and solutions

The big match is nearly here, as Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to square off for the UEFA Champions League title on May 28. On May 25, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the UEFA Champions League Showdown SBCs, with two new player items up for grabs. One of those is a 92 OVR player item of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. This card is impressive, to say the least. It has 5* Skill Moves, 4* Weak Foot, and 97 Pace, to go along with 93 Dribbling and 90 Shooting.

So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Showdown Rodrygo SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 350,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

Real Madrid

ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LW: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) MCM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) RCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: TOTS GK Stojkovic (88 OVR)

TOTS GK Stojkovic (88 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LF: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) RF: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) MCM: CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR)

CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR) RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: TOTS LM Filip Kostic (90 OVR)

TOTS LM Filip Kostic (90 OVR) LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB: CB Marquinhos (87 OVR)

CB Marquinhos (87 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LaLiga

ST: TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR)

TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: TOTS RM Sergio Canales (93 OVR)

TOTS RM Sergio Canales (93 OVR) LCAM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RCAM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: TOTS CB Nico Schlotterback (91 OVR)

TOTS CB Nico Schlotterback (91 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: TOTS CM Ahmed Hegazi (88 OVR)

TOTS CM Ahmed Hegazi (88 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 28.