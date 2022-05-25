FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Rodyrgo SBC – Requirements and solutions
And then there was two.
The big match is nearly here, as Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to square off for the UEFA Champions League title on May 28. On May 25, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the UEFA Champions League Showdown SBCs, with two new player items up for grabs. One of those is a 92 OVR player item of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. This card is impressive, to say the least. It has 5* Skill Moves, 4* Weak Foot, and 97 Pace, to go along with 93 Dribbling and 90 Shooting.
So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Showdown Rodrygo SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Real Madrid
- Starting players – 11
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 350,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
Real Madrid
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTS GK Stojkovic (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LF: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- RF: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- MCM: CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: TOTS LM Filip Kostic (90 OVR)
- LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: CB Marquinhos (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RM: TOTS RM Sergio Canales (93 OVR)
- LCAM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: TOTS CB Nico Schlotterback (91 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTS CM Ahmed Hegazi (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 28.