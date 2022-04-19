FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Sergio Canales SBC – Requirements and solutions

There are two teams remaining in the Copa Del Rey for this year: Valencia and Real Betis. In preparation of the final, which takes place this coming Saturday, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Showdown Squad Building Challenge on April 19. Two new upgraded player items, one for Villarreal’s Gabriel Paulista, and one for Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales, can now be obtained for a very limited period of time. So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus a solution that will get the job done efficiently.

How to complete Showdown Canales SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solution

This SBC should cost around 140,000-145,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: CB Marquinhos (87 OVR)

CB Marquinhos (87 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Diego Lopez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 23.