FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Benjamin Bourigeaud SBC – Requirements and solutions

A strong year for Bourigeaud.

Image via EA Sports

The FIFA 22 Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) is nearing its conclusion, but the content isn’t over just yet. On June 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Squad Building Challenge, with a 93 OVR Team of the Season player item of Stade Rennais FC midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud set as the primary reward. In addition to a very high rating, this card has 85+ ratings in all major attributes, as well as 4* Skill Moves and a 4* Weak Foot. So, how can you add the French midfielder to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Bourigeaud SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Dante Objectives challenge

The requirements are as follows:

France

  • Starting players – 11
  • France players – Min. 1
  • TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Ligue 1

  • Starting players – 11
  • Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 110,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

France

  • ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
  • LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
  • RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
  • LCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
  • RCAM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
  • CM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
  • LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
  • LCB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
  • RB: TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (86 OVR)
  • GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Ligue 1

  • LST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (83 OVR)
  • RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
  • LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
  • RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
  • LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
  • RCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
  • LB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
  • RB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
  • GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 9.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved