FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Benjamin Bourigeaud SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) is nearing its conclusion, but the content isn’t over just yet. On June 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Squad Building Challenge, with a 93 OVR Team of the Season player item of Stade Rennais FC midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud set as the primary reward. In addition to a very high rating, this card has 85+ ratings in all major attributes, as well as 4* Skill Moves and a 4* Weak Foot. So, how can you add the French midfielder to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Bourigeaud SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Dante Objectives challenge

The requirements are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 110,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

France

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RCAM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) CM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (86 OVR)

TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (86 OVR) GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Ligue 1

LST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (83 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 9.