FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Bukayo Saka Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has begun, as EA Sports and the FIFA team are honoring the best from the English-based league for 2021-22. One of the league’s brightest stars, Arsenal mid Bukayo Saka, has been a force to be reckoned with over the past few months in the Premier League. Now, he has a Team of the Season card to show for it. A new 91 OVR player item of Saka is now available for a limited time in FIFA 22, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete TOTS Saka Objectives challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called Premier Play.

The four objectives are as follows:

Scintillating Saka – Assist three goals from Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist three goals from Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Fine Feet – Score five Finesse goals using players in min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, and 300 XP)

– Score five Finesse goals using players in min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, and 300 XP) Winning Feeling – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Bright Spark – Score using English players in 10 separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 91 OVR Saka and 300 XP.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play are as follows:

Premier League players: Min. 7

Clubs: Min. 3

Loan Players: Max. 1

There’s no overall limit for this Friendly, so be prepared to see some high-rated teams.

Since this friendly, and the challenge itself, focuses on scoring and putting up assists with Premier League players, we don’t need to tell you that Premier League players will need to be used for this event. However, it’s a good idea to try to at least stack the attacker positions with English players from the Premier League, and ones that have at least 4* Weak Foot. UEFA CL Jamie Vardy, FUT Captains James Ward-Prowse, and Showdown Harvey Barnes all players that are not extremely expensive, but meet the requirements. Additionally, Icons like Gary Lineker, Ian Wright, and Michael Owen all have 4*+ Weak Foot Ratings, should you need for just that latter.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 13.