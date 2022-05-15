FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Carlos Júnior SBC — Requirements and solutions

If you’re in need of a fast midfielder with a Brazil link, this FIFA 22 SBC might be just for you. On May 15, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team launched the Saudi Pro League Team of the Season (TOTS) event. In addition of new cards being added to packs, a new Squad Building Challenge that features Al Shabab midfielder Carlos Júnior went live. So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s go over the requirements, plus a set of solutions that should do the trick.

How to complete TOTS Júnior SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, which is set to the 4-2-2-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solution

This SBC should cost around 30,000-35,000 Coins in total. 30,000 Coins for a midfielder that has 4* Skill Moves, 4* Weak Foot, 96 Pace, and a Brazil link seems like a bargain. However, the team and league links are not that great. Still, that’s a solid price for those who run an MBS League-themed team, or a squad that can easily fit in a speedy midfielder that has a good nation link.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

LCAM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

RCAM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

LCDM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

RCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

RB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 22.