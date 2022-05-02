FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Carlos Vela SBC – Requirements and solutions
One of MLS’ finest.
LA FC attacker Carlos Vela has been a force since joining the squad in 2018 from Real Sociedad, netting 71 goals in his first 110 games with the franchise. The fan-favorite has endeared himself quite well to the MLS and LA FC fans over the years, making him a strong fit to receive a FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) card in FUT. On May 2, a new SBC featuring Vela released, with users having the chance for a limited time to obtain a 90 OVR card of Vela. So, how can you add the Mexican national team winger to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete TOTS Vela SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solution
This SBC should cost around 35,000-40,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:
- LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on May 9.