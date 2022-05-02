FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Carlos Vela SBC – Requirements and solutions

LA FC attacker Carlos Vela has been a force since joining the squad in 2018 from Real Sociedad, netting 71 goals in his first 110 games with the franchise. The fan-favorite has endeared himself quite well to the MLS and LA FC fans over the years, making him a strong fit to receive a FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) card in FUT. On May 2, a new SBC featuring Vela released, with users having the chance for a limited time to obtain a 90 OVR card of Vela. So, how can you add the Mexican national team winger to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Vela SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solution

This SBC should cost around 35,000-40,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on May 9.