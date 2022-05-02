FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Carlos Vela SBC – Requirements and solutions

One of MLS’ finest.

Image via EA Sports

LA FC attacker Carlos Vela has been a force since joining the squad in 2018 from Real Sociedad, netting 71 goals in his first 110 games with the franchise. The fan-favorite has endeared himself quite well to the MLS and LA FC fans over the years, making him a strong fit to receive a FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) card in FUT. On May 2, a new SBC featuring Vela released, with users having the chance for a limited time to obtain a 90 OVR card of Vela. So, how can you add the Mexican national team winger to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Vela SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

  • Starting players – 11
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solution

This SBC should cost around 35,000-40,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

  • LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
  • RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
  • LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
  • RM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
  • LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
  • RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
  • LB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
  • RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
  • GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on May 9.

