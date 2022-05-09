FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Chris Willock Objectives challenge

The weekend of May 6 was a busy one in FIFA 22 Football Ultimate Team, as far as Objectives challenges are concerned. In addition to the Bukayo Saka and David de Gea Team of the Season (TOTS) challenges, FUT users can obtain a TOTS player from the EFL Championship via Objectives, as well. A 90 OVR player item of QPR striker Chris Willock can now be obtained for a limited time, and here’s what needs to be done in order to obtain the English attacker.

How to complete TOTS Chris Willock Objectives challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. The five objectives are as follows:

V is for Volley – Score five Volleys using EFL Championship players in any game mode (rewards are Gold Pack and 150 XP)

– Score five Volleys using EFL Championship players in any game mode (rewards are Gold Pack and 150 XP) Scoring Style – Score using EFL Championship players in 12 separate matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, and 150 XP)

– Score using EFL Championship players in 12 separate matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, and 150 XP) Winning Willock – Win 10 matches in any FUT game mode with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 150 XP)

– Win 10 matches in any FUT game mode with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 150 XP) Playing Time – Play 15 matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 150 XP)

– Play 15 matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 150 XP) Creative Chris – Assist 11 goals using English players in any FUT game mode (rewards are Small Electrum Players and 150 XP)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 90 OVR Willock and 150 XP.

Three of the five objectives in this challenge require EFL Championship players. Luckily, there are a number of quality EFL players available, that can make a difference in a lineup. TOTS Dominic Solanke, TOTS John Swift, Squad Foundations Tahith Chong, and SBC reward Morgan Gibbs-White are all examples of high-rated EFL cards that can work, should you want to do this in online play.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Morgan Gibbs-White SBC – Requirements and solutions

However, it’s probably better to grind these in Squad Battles, since the game mode does not matter at all. Plus, this also means completing these in a more relaxed setting, and one where high-rated EFL players aren’t mandatory.

And as far as the latter two objectives are concerned, all you really need to do is play. Users can also make dual progress in the Premier Play FUT Friendly with English players for the fifth objective, should you also need to bang out the Saka objectives.

This challenge will expire on May 15.