FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Dante Objectives challenge

It’s time for the Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo in FIFA 22, as many of the best from the 2021-22 season have been rewarded with high-rated cards in Football Ultimate Team. On May 27, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new 91 OVR player item of OGC Nice defender Dante. This card, which has 3* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot, can be obtained by completing an Objectives challenge. Here’s what you can do in order to complete it.

How to complete TOTS Dante challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called Ligue 1 Lineup.

The four objectives are as follows:

Score 15 – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are 60 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Gold Pack, and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are 60 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Gold Pack, and 300 XP) Dante Delivers – Assist four goals with Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals with Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Win 4 – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Scoring Streak – Score in 10 separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 91 OVR Dante and 300 XP.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup are as follows:

LaLiga players: Exactly 18

Clubs: Min. 5

Countries/Regions: Min. 5

Loan Players: Max. 1

There’s no overall limit for this Friendly, so be prepared to see some high-rated teams.

There are not Skill Moves, Weak Foot, or Nation requirements for this challenge. However, users will need to construct a diverse team that includes players from five different countries, and five different clubs. Many of the league’s highest-rated players come from PSG. Still, AS Monaco, LOSC, Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, and Nice all have players that can be used to fulfill these requirements.

This challenge is slated to expire on June 3.