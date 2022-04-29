FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Giacomo Raspadori SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team revealed the first group of Team of the Season (TOTS) players. For the first week, players can look to pick up both Community and Eredivisie TOTS in packs, Objectives, and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). For the latter, the team gave players the opportunity to pick up TOTS Giacomo Raspadori and add him to your team. The Italian CAM is a 90 OVR card with great pace and solid dribbling. Let’s take a look at what you need to do to get him into your club.

How to complete TOTS Giacomo Raspadori SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Both of these have specific requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they both are:

Italy

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – MIn. 65

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is going to cost you right around 140,000 Coins at the market price on April 29. However, it’s important to note that the SBC is available for a few and players will be opening tons of packs during TOTS. That price could quickly come down if you’re patient. Here are some potential solutions to help you complete the SBC.

Italy

LW : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) ST : ST Morata (83 OVR)

: ST Morata (83 OVR) RW : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) CM : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LB : LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) GK: GK FUT Fantasy Salvatore Sirigu (89 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST : ST Morata (83 OVR)

: ST Morata (83 OVR) CF : CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CM : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) RM : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (82 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (82 OVR) CB : CB FUT Fantasy Jan Vertonghen (89 OVR)

: CB FUT Fantasy Jan Vertonghen (89 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) GK: GK FUT Fantasy Salvatore Sirigu (89 OVR)

This SBC expires on May 6.