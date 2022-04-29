FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Giacomo Raspadori SBC – Requirements and solutions
Celebrate the Sassuolo striker’s great year.
On April 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team revealed the first group of Team of the Season (TOTS) players. For the first week, players can look to pick up both Community and Eredivisie TOTS in packs, Objectives, and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). For the latter, the team gave players the opportunity to pick up TOTS Giacomo Raspadori and add him to your team. The Italian CAM is a 90 OVR card with great pace and solid dribbling. Let’s take a look at what you need to do to get him into your club.
How to complete TOTS Giacomo Raspadori SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Both of these have specific requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they both are:
Italy
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – MIn. 65
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is going to cost you right around 140,000 Coins at the market price on April 29. However, it’s important to note that the SBC is available for a few and players will be opening tons of packs during TOTS. That price could quickly come down if you’re patient. Here are some potential solutions to help you complete the SBC.
Italy
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Morata (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- CM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- GK: GK FUT Fantasy Salvatore Sirigu (89 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Morata (83 OVR)
- CF: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- RM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (82 OVR)
- CB: CB FUT Fantasy Jan Vertonghen (89 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- GK: GK FUT Fantasy Salvatore Sirigu (89 OVR)
This SBC expires on May 6.