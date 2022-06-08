FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Gianluca Caprari SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) event rolls on in Football Ultimate Team, as a new Squad Building Challenge went live on June 8. This SBC features a 93 OVR player item of Hellas Verona attacker Gianluca Caprari as the marquee reward. This card has some impressive offensive attributes, highlighted by 96 Pace, 94 Dribbling, and 93 Passing. Plus, this item also has 4* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot. So, how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Caprari SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:

Italy

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 110,000-115,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Spain

LST: CF Max Kruse (81 OVR)

CF Max Kruse (81 OVR) RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) RM: TOTW RM Jonas Hofmann (86 OVR)

TOTW RM Jonas Hofmann (86 OVR) CAM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) CDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (81 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (81 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) RCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (86 OVR)

GK Salvatore Sirigu (86 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (82 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) LCAM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) MCAM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RCAM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) RCDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 15.