FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Gianluca Caprari SBC – Requirements and solutions
A stacked card.
The FIFA 22 Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) event rolls on in Football Ultimate Team, as a new Squad Building Challenge went live on June 8. This SBC features a 93 OVR player item of Hellas Verona attacker Gianluca Caprari as the marquee reward. This card has some impressive offensive attributes, highlighted by 96 Pace, 94 Dribbling, and 93 Passing. Plus, this item also has 4* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot. So, how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete TOTS Caprari SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:
Italy
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 110,000-115,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Spain
- LST: CF Max Kruse (81 OVR)
- RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)
- RM: TOTW RM Jonas Hofmann (86 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (81 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Kevin Trapp (82 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- MCAM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RCAM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 15.