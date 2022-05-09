FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Harry Kane SBC – Requirements and solutions
The star of Tottenham Hotspur.
It’s been a wild 12 months for Tottenham Hotspur and the Spurs’ star striker, Harry Kane. Despite the drama surrounding Kane and his future with Tottenham Hotspur, the English superstar still played at an elite level in 2021-22. To commemorate yet another strong season for Harry Kane, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a 96 OVR TOTS player item that features the Englishman. It’s available via a limited-time SBC, and here’s what you need to do in order to complete it.
How to complete TOTS Kane SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
89-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 35
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 550,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
Liverpool
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LF: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- RF: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LCB: TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)
- MCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
England
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- LB: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (894OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)
- LF: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RF: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- MCM: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CDM N’Golo Kante (90 OVR)
- RCB: CB Marquinhos (87 OVR)
- RB: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)
- GK: GK Ederson (89 OVR)
89-Rated Squad
- ST: TOTS Sebastian Haller (91 OVR)
- LW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RW: TOTS GK Alisson Becker (95 OVR)
- LCM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- MCM: TOTS CM Orkun Kökçü (91 OVR)
- RCM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- LB: TOTS LM Cody Gakpo (90 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- RB: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 14.