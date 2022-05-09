FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Harry Kane SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s been a wild 12 months for Tottenham Hotspur and the Spurs’ star striker, Harry Kane. Despite the drama surrounding Kane and his future with Tottenham Hotspur, the English superstar still played at an elite level in 2021-22. To commemorate yet another strong season for Harry Kane, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a 96 OVR TOTS player item that features the Englishman. It’s available via a limited-time SBC, and here’s what you need to do in order to complete it.

How to complete TOTS Kane SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 35

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 550,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

Liverpool

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LF: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) RF: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR) LCM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (84 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LCB: TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)

TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR) MCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

England

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCM: CM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) LB: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (894OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (90 OVR) LF: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RF: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) MCM: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)

CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR) RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: CDM N’Golo Kante (90 OVR)

CDM N’Golo Kante (90 OVR) RCB: CB Marquinhos (87 OVR)

CB Marquinhos (87 OVR) RB: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR) GK: GK Ederson (89 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

ST: TOTS Sebastian Haller (91 OVR)

TOTS Sebastian Haller (91 OVR) LW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RW: TOTS GK Alisson Becker (95 OVR)

TOTS GK Alisson Becker (95 OVR) LCM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) MCM: TOTS CM Orkun Kökçü (91 OVR)

TOTS CM Orkun Kökçü (91 OVR) RCM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) LB: TOTS LM Cody Gakpo (90 OVR)

TOTS LM Cody Gakpo (90 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) RB: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 14.