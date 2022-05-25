FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Iago Aspas SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 25, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the LaLiga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo with a brand new Squad Building Challenge. A new 93 OVR player item that features one of the best strikers in LaLiga, Iago Aspas, can now be obtained in FIFA Ultimate Team for a limited time. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions.

How to complete TOTS Iago Aspas SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 160,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Spain

LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

LaLiga

ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) LW: TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR)

TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LCDM: CDM Casemiro (88 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (88 OVR) RCDM: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RB: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 3.