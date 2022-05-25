FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Iago Aspas SBC – Requirements and solutions
One of the best attackers in LaLiga.
On May 25, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the LaLiga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo with a brand new Squad Building Challenge. A new 93 OVR player item that features one of the best strikers in LaLiga, Iago Aspas, can now be obtained in FIFA Ultimate Team for a limited time. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions.
How to complete TOTS Iago Aspas SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Ansu Fati Objectives challenge
The requirements are as follows:
Spain
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 160,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Spain
- LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- LW: TOTS ST Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Casemiro (88 OVR)
- RCDM: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 3.