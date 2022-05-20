FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Jesus Navas Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 LaLiga Team of the Season (TOTS) is now live, and many of the league’s best from this past season now have some upgraded cards that can be found in packs. But packs are not the only way to obtain new TOTS cards. On May 20, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Objectives challenge, with the big prize being a 91 OVR card of Sevilla FC back Jesus Navas. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Navas Objectives challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives can be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also use Rivals to get these missions done.

The four objectives are as follows:

Vast Volleys – Score six Volleys in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score six Volleys in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Four Star Assist – Assist four goals using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Goals in LaLiga – Score using LaLiga players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using LaLiga players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Spanish Scorers – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Spanish players in your starting squad (rewards are 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Electrum Players Pack, and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 91 OVR Navas and 300 XP.

The first and third Objectives challenges have no nation, Skill Moves, or Weak Foot requirements, as all that needs to be done is to score with LaLiga players.

However, the ‘Spanish Scorers’ objective will be a bit of a grind, since at least eight matches must be played in order to get it done. Because of that, using players that meet it, as well as the other three objectives, at the same time seems like the best route.

Luckily, there are some cheaper options. FUT Captains Jorge Resurrección (91 OVR), TOTS Raúl De Tomás Gómez (90 OVR), Future Stars Bryan Gill (89 OVR), and base midfielder Marcos Llorente (86 OVR) are among players that have min. 4* Weak Foot, are Spanish, from the LaLiga, and all trade for less than 100,000 Coin on the market as of this writing. The best bet is to look for players that don’t break the bank.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 27.