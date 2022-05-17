FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Joško Gvardiol SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo rolls on, as EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new FUT Squad Building Challenge on May 17. The latest SBC in FIFA 22 features RB Leipzig back Joško Gvardiol. A 91 OVR player item of Gvardiol, one with 90 Defending and 92 Pace, is now available for a limited time. With that said, let’s go over the requirements, and some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete TOTS Gvardiol SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Vincenzo Grifo Objectives challenge

The requirements are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 150,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Bundesliga

LST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR) RST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) RCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB: TOTS ST Odion Ighalo (91 OVR)

TOTS ST Odion Ighalo (91 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 24.