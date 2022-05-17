FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Joško Gvardiol SBC – Requirements and solutions
Beef up that Bundesliga-themed team.
The FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo rolls on, as EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new FUT Squad Building Challenge on May 17. The latest SBC in FIFA 22 features RB Leipzig back Joško Gvardiol. A 91 OVR player item of Gvardiol, one with 90 Defending and 92 Pace, is now available for a limited time. With that said, let’s go over the requirements, and some solutions that should be of help.
How to complete TOTS Gvardiol SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 150,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Bundesliga
- LST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: TOTS ST Odion Ighalo (91 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 24.