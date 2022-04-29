FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Mauro Junior Objectives challenge

In addition to the Community Team of the Season, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released upgraded TOTS items from footballers from the Eredivisie on April 29. One of those Eredivisie players to receive an upgraded card was PSV defender Mauro Junior. A new 89 OVR player item that features Mauro is now available for a limited time, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete TOTS Mauro Junior Objectives challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also use Rivals to get these missions done.

The four objectives are as follows:

Mauro’s Moves – Score in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with 4* Skill Moves (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with 4* Skill Moves (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Double Delight! – Score two goals using Eredivisie players in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score two goals using Eredivisie players in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Dynamic in Defense – Assist using a Defender in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals) with at least five Eredivisie players in your starting suqad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist using a Defender in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals) with at least five Eredivisie players in your starting suqad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Brazilian Barrage – Score using Brazilian players in eight Squad Battles Wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 89 OVR Mauro Junior and 300 XP.

If you want to bang this challenge out fast, it’s probably wise to build a Squad Battles lineup that features both players with high Skill Moves and Eredivisie. This will help fill out the requirements for the first two objectives. Per FUTBIN, base players like Steven Berghuis, Eran Zahavi, and Mario Gotze all meet those requirements. Additionally, special cards like Future Stars Cody Gakpo and UEFA Ryan Gravenberch are both cheap items that can also help out, as well.

The Brazilian Barrage objective is the longest out of the bunch, but if you do include a number of Brazilian attackers in your squad, this can be done. Ajax winger David Neres is one those players you definitely should use for that requirement, and for this challenge in general. Neres’ base item can help with the first, second, and fourth objectives in this event.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 6.