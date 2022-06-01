FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Amine Gouiri SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo continues in FUT, as a new Squad Building Challenge went live on June 1. This one features a big prize: a 92 OVR TOTS Moments player item of OGC Nice midfielder Amire Gouiri. This card has some strong stats, highlighted by 95 Pace and 93 Shooting. So, how can you add Gouiri to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Moments Gouiri SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Nikola Storm Silver Stars Objectives challenge

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-4-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Solution

This SBC should cost around 120,000 Coins. One solution that’s worth looking into would be to use a 94 OVR and 92 OVR card and mix in 84 OVR cards, along with one 83 OVR. Two Team of the Season cards that are relatively affordable right now, and have ratings that meet the 92/94 OVR threshold, are Martin Terrier and Alban Lafont. Both are from Ligue 1, as well. This will not only take care of the TOTW/TOTS requirement but also the Ligue 1 one.

A price of 120,000 Coins isn’t particularly bad for Gouiri. This card does have 5* Skill Moves, plus really good Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling Stats. Plus, it can also pair well with French defenders.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: TOTS LW Martin Terrier (92 OVR)

TOTS LW Martin Terrier (92 OVR) RCB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: TOTS GK Alban Lafont (94 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 8.