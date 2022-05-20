FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Ansu Fati Objectives challenge

It’s now time for the LaLiga to get its due, as the LaLiga Team of the Season (TOTS) cards have gone live in FIFA 22. On May 20, a number of high-rated cards, featuring some of the best from the league this past season, went live in packs. Additionally, a couple of Objectives challenges also went live. One of those features a 92 OVR TOTS Moments item of FC Barcelona winger Ansu Fati as the marquee reward. This item should be a hot commodity, thanks to its 99 Pace, 95 Dribbling, and 93 Shooting attributes.

So, how can you add this Fati to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Moments Fati challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called LaLiga Links.

The four objectives are as follows:

Fati’s Flicks – Score five goals using players with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Gold Pack, and 300 XP)

– Score five goals using players with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Gold Pack, and 300 XP) Through Class – Assist five goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist five goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Winning Feeling – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Wide Man – Score using midfielders in 10 separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 92 OVR Fati and 300 XP.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links are as follows:

LaLiga players: Exactly 18

Clubs: Min. 6

Countries/Regions: Min. 4

Loan Players: Max. 1

There’s no overall limit for this Friendly, so be prepared to see some high-rated teams.

Out of all of the requirements, the Clubs might be the most difficult. Luckily, many of the LaLiga teams, like Real Madrid, Atletico, Sevilla, Villarreal, Real Betis, and FC Barcelona has a number of different, high-rated options to choose from.

Just make sure to load up on attackers from the LaLiga who have 4* Skill Moves. Some Karim Benzema cards, FUT Fantasy Inaki Williams, RCD Espanyol striker Raúl De Tomás Gómez, and Future Stars Bryan Gill are among some of the cheaper options that users have. All, as of this writing, are trading for less than 100,000 Coins each.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 27.