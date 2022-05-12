FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Dejan Kulusevski SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 continue the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) event on May 12, with a new Moments SBC that highlights one of the newer players in the association. Tottenham Hotspur right forward Dejan Kulusevski, who came over from Juventus this past January, scored his first Premier League goal against Manchester City in February. In commemoration of the Swedish forward’s first goal for the Spurs, the FIFA team released a 92 OVR TOTS Moments item of Kulusevski. So, how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Moments Kulusevski SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LF: CF Henrikh Mkhitarayan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitarayan (83 OVR) RF: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR) LCM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)

CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR) RCM: TOTW CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR)

TOTW CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR) LCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) MCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR) RST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR) LCAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: TOTW LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR)

TOTW LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

Premier League

LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 19.