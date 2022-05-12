FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Dejan Kulusevski SBC – Requirements and solutions
A special moment for the young Spurs forward.
EA Sports and the FIFA 22 continue the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) event on May 12, with a new Moments SBC that highlights one of the newer players in the association. Tottenham Hotspur right forward Dejan Kulusevski, who came over from Juventus this past January, scored his first Premier League goal against Manchester City in February. In commemoration of the Swedish forward’s first goal for the Spurs, the FIFA team released a 92 OVR TOTS Moments item of Kulusevski. So, how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete TOTS Moments Kulusevski SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LF: CF Henrikh Mkhitarayan (83 OVR)
- RF: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)
- RCM: TOTW CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 19.