FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Fabio Viera Silver Stars Objectives challenge

In addition to the last FIFA 22 Team of the Week, a fresh Silver Stars Objectives challenge was added to FUT on May 25. Users can now grind toward a 74 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments player item of FC Porto midfielder Fabio Viera. This TOTS Moments Fabio Viera player item is a part of the Liga Portugal Team of the Season event, which went live during the weekend of May 20. While this card only has 2* Skill Moves, this item does have solid Pace, as well as good Shooting and Passing attributes. So, how can you obtain the Porto midfielder? Let’s take a look at the objectives for this week.

Much like with other Silver Stars objectives, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the TOTS Moments Fabio Viera:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Fabia Viera player item.

This challenge expires on June 1.