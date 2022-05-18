FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Fawaz Al Sagour Silver Stars Objectives challenge

In addition to a new FIFA 22 Team of the Week, a fresh Silver Stars Objectives challenge was added to FUT on May 18. Users can now grind toward a 74 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments player item of defender Fawaz Al Sagour. This TOTS Moments Al Sagour player item is a part of the Saudi Pro League Team of the Season event, which went live during the weekend of May 13. This card should be somewhat appealing, thanks to its 94 Pace, and solid Dribbling and Defense attributes. So, how can you obtain the Al Shabab back? Let’s take a look at the objectives for this week.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Much like with other Silver Stars objectives, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is a type of online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the TOTS Moments Al Sagour:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Al Sagour player item.

This challenge expires on May 25.