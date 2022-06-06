FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Gerard Deulofeu SBC – Requirements and solutions
Plenty of skill here.
On June 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge, featuring Udinese center forward Gerard Deulofeu. The Spanish attacker has received a 92 OVR TOTS Moments card, one with 94 Pace, 92 Shooting, 4* Weak Foot, and 5* Skill Moves. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus solutions to help along the way.
How to complete TOTS Moments Deulofeu SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:
Spain
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 105,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Spain
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)
- RW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Maximilian Arnold (81 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Edin Visca (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- CF: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)
- RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- RCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 13.