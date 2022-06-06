FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Gerard Deulofeu SBC – Requirements and solutions

On June 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge, featuring Udinese center forward Gerard Deulofeu. The Spanish attacker has received a 92 OVR TOTS Moments card, one with 94 Pace, 92 Shooting, 4* Weak Foot, and 5* Skill Moves. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus solutions to help along the way.

How to complete TOTS Moments Deulofeu SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Lautaro Martinez Objectives challenge

The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 105,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Spain

ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LW: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR) RW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) RCM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) CDM: CDM Maximilian Arnold (81 OVR)

CDM Maximilian Arnold (81 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Edin Visca (86 OVR)

TOTW RM Edin Visca (86 OVR) GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) CF: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR) RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) LB: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR) LCB: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) RCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 13.