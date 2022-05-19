FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Niklas Dorsch SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) is winding down, but the content is not done just yet. A new TOTS Moments Squad Building Challenge in FUT went live on May 19, featuring FC Augsburg midfielder Niklas Dorsch. The reward of this SBC is a 92 OVR player item of Dorsch, given in commemoration of the German’s long-range goal against FC Köln this past season. So, how can you get this card? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete TOTS Moments Dorsch SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000-130,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Germany

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) CF: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RB: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

LST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) RST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR) CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) MCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCM: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 26.