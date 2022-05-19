FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Niklas Dorsch SBC – Requirements and solutions
Celebrating a long-range goal.
The FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) is winding down, but the content is not done just yet. A new TOTS Moments Squad Building Challenge in FUT went live on May 19, featuring FC Augsburg midfielder Niklas Dorsch. The reward of this SBC is a 92 OVR player item of Dorsch, given in commemoration of the German’s long-range goal against FC Köln this past season. So, how can you get this card? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.
How to complete TOTS Moments Dorsch SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Germany
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000-130,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Germany
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- CF: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RB: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
Bundesliga
- LST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)
- CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- MCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCM: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RB: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 26.