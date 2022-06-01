FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Nikola Storm Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Even though there are no more Team of the Weeks in FIFA 22, the Silver Stars Objectives challenge in FUT live on. A new Silver Stars challenge was added on June 1, as users can now grind toward a 74 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments player item of KV Mechelen midfielder Nikola Storm. This TOTS Moments Storm player item is a part of the 1A Pro League Team of the Season event, which went live during the weekend of May 27. While this card might only have a 74 OVR rating, it does have 92 Pace, 88 Shooting, and a 5* Weak Foot rating. So, how can you obtain the Belgian midfielder? Let’s take a look at the objectives for this week.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Much like with other Silver Stars objectives, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

Related: FIFA 22: All TOTS Swaps 2 Tokens and where to get them

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the TOTS Moments Nikola Storm

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Nikola Storm player item.

This challenge expires on June 8.