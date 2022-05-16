FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Paulinho SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo continues, as EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Squad Building Challenge on May 16. This one features a 92 OVR TOTS Moments item, featuring young Leverkusen midfielder Paulinho. This card is in commemoration of the Brazilian midfielder’s brace against VfL Wolfsburg that took place this season. So, how can you add Paulinho to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete TOTS Moments Paulinho SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 110,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Brazil

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: TOTS CB Farouk Chafai (88 OVR)

TOTS CB Farouk Chafai (88 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 23.