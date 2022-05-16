FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Paulinho SBC – Requirements and solutions
Honoring a major highlight of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season.
The FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo continues, as EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Squad Building Challenge on May 16. This one features a 92 OVR TOTS Moments item, featuring young Leverkusen midfielder Paulinho. This card is in commemoration of the Brazilian midfielder’s brace against VfL Wolfsburg that took place this season. So, how can you add Paulinho to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.
How to complete TOTS Moments Paulinho SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Vincenzo Grifo Objectives challenge
The requirements are as follows:
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players: Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 110,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Brazil
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTS CB Farouk Chafai (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 23.