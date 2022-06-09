FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Victor Osimhen SBC – Requirements and solutions
Some gaudy stats.
On June 9, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) promo in FUT, thanks to a new Squad Building Challenge. Users can now obtain a 92 OVR TOTS Moments player item of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and this card has some pretty impressive stats. This TOTS Moments card has 92 Dribbling, 95 Shooting, and 98 Pace. So, how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete TOTS Moments Osimhen SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Lautaro Martinez Objectives challenge
The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 170,000-180,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Top Form
- ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- LB: CF Max Kruse (81 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW GK Diego Silva (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LST: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: TOTS GK Alban Lafont (94 OVR)
- RB: TOTS ST Marko Livaja (92 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 16.