FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Victor Osimhen SBC – Requirements and solutions

On June 9, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) promo in FUT, thanks to a new Squad Building Challenge. Users can now obtain a 92 OVR TOTS Moments player item of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and this card has some pretty impressive stats. This TOTS Moments card has 92 Dribbling, 95 Shooting, and 98 Pace. So, how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Moments Osimhen SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 170,000-180,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) LB: CF Max Kruse (81 OVR)

CF Max Kruse (81 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Diego Silva (86 OVR)

TOTW GK Diego Silva (86 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LST: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LCAM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: TOTS GK Alban Lafont (94 OVR)

TOTS GK Alban Lafont (94 OVR) RB: TOTS ST Marko Livaja (92 OVR)

TOTS ST Marko Livaja (92 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 16.